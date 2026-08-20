Excitement filled Real Madrid's sports city as the Whites unveiled their latest defensive signing, France's Ibrahima Konaté, arriving to bolster the backline for the new season.

President Florentino Pérez welcomed the French defender in the main meeting hall, where the official ceremony sealed a contract that ties Konaté to the club for the next four seasons, until 30 June 2030.

Once the paperwork was done, Pérez handed the new arrival the club's traditional gifts, along with the official white shirt bearing his name and the number 16 he will wear throughout his Madrid career.

Honorary president José Martínez Pirri also attended, a nod to the significance of the deal and Konaté's standing within Real Madrid's project.

Alongside the number 16 shirt, Konaté received the club's symbolic gifts: a scale model of the Santiago Bernabéu and a luxury watch, presented in the company of honorary president José Martínez Pirri.

A free transfer with a huge salary

Real Madrid have stuck to their recent policy of chasing free agents, landing Konaté for nothing after his Liverpool contract expired. He follows Rüdiger, Alaba, Trent and Mbappé through the same door. The free transfer still comes with a hefty pay packet, though. Konaté will pocket around 22 million euros a year, placing him among the squad's top earners, a wage that befits an international defender of his calibre.

At 27, Konaté reinforces a position ravaged by injuries last season. He is a central defender through and through, right-footed, and has never played anywhere else since turning professional. A powerful frame and real quality in duels are his trademarks.

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An early battle with Huijsen

His first test won't wait long. Konaté is ready to feature in Saturday's trip to the Cornellà-El Prat against Espanyol, should Mourinho fancy it.

Rüdiger is a guaranteed starter under the Portuguese coach, but the second spot is up for grabs. Konaté and the young Huijsen are set to scrap for it, the first real challenge facing Real's new defence.