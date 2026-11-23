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Rafael Nadal took his seat at Real Madrid's top table for the first time, directly to the right of Florentino Pérez, in a scene that looked to many like an unofficial announcement of the club's next president.

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It came at the club's annual general assembly this week, where members signed off on last season's accounts, the budget for the current campaign and next year's membership fees. An extraordinary assembly followed the ordinary one, and it approved the Spanish tennis legend's appointment to the board of directors.

Pérez didn't wait for final ratification. He asked the delegate members to let Nadal join the top table and take up his seat on the board, and the hall greeted the move with real warmth.

Introducing Nadal, Pérez said: "Rafa is someone who has earned the respect and affection of millions thanks to his character, his conduct on and off the court and his unwavering commitment to the values that elevate sport."

Plenty in the room read more into it. Seating him to the president's right, they felt, was no mere protocol but a clear message: Nadal is being prepared to succeed him one day.

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The idea is rooted in Nadal's special standing in Spain. He isn't just a tennis champion with 22 Grand Slam titles. He's a sporting symbol who commands a rare consensus, and he has openly supported Real Madrid since childhood.

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A board seat also lets him learn from the inside how one of the world's biggest clubs is run, from finances to TV broadcasting rights and commercial expansion.

Serious doubts cloud this rosy scenario, though. Spanish journalist Antón Meana, speaking on the "Carrusel Deportivo" programme on Cadena SER, posed two crucial questions. Is Nadal really ready to be president of Real Madrid, with all the pressure and decisions the role brings? And would he be a president with full powers like Pérez, taking charge and making every call, or merely a public face for the fans while a chief executive runs the club behind the scenes?

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Meana pointed to Iker Casillas, who set his sights on the Spanish Football Federation presidency without being ready for the job, and stressed that running Real Madrid is extremely difficult.

He said: "Being an ambassador is one thing, being a board member is another, but being president of Real Madrid is something completely different. Yesterday's event looked like the official presentation of the next president, but I don't think it's that simple."

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Spanish journalist Jesús Gallego, also speaking on the programme, took a different view. Nadal has plenty of time to gain experience, he argued, and won't take over the presidency next month or next year.

When Nadal does take the post, Gallego added, he'll have one or two chief executives alongside him. That's when he'll learn how deals get done, how to negotiate with players' agents and what the battle with LaLiga, led by Javier Tebas, involves.

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Gallego's biggest doubt, though, is whether Nadal can make the decisive calls. Pérez wields absolute executive power and sometimes takes decisions without the approval of those beneath him. Appointing José Mourinho as coach was his own personal, non-negotiable decision.

Gallego doesn't think Nadal will manage that at the start. He may need ten years as president to reach that level of decisiveness.

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For all the warm welcome inside the club and the doubts over his readiness, Nadal's arrival on the board is only the first step on a long road. At the end of it, we'll find out whether the legend can move from an honorary seat to the toughest decision-making chair in Spanish football.