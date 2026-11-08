Perez is shocked: ‘How good is he really? He was completely eaten alive!’

Kenneth Perez was taken aback by Sondre Ørjasæter's performance in FC Twente's 2-2 draw with Ajax. The winger, who has impressed in Enschede this season, barely made an impact against Ajax right-back Lucas Rosa. On the ESPN programme Dit was het Weekend, Perez questioned the Norwegian's level.

Ørjasæter has been one of FC Twente's standout players this season. Last week, the forward broke an Eredivisie record with five assists in a single match against Excelsior. Against Ajax, however, he faced an opponent who, according to Perez, almost completely nullified him.

Across the pitch, Perez was impressed by FC Twente. The pundit watched the Tukkers maintain a high tempo for 90 minutes and keep trying to put Ajax under pressure. "They really went at full tilt for 90 minutes. Not 60 minutes, not 70 minutes, but 90 minutes," Perez said.

Karim El Ahmadi was particularly impressed by the interplay between Rots and Taha on the right flank, but not every Twente forward stood out. Ørjasæter struggled on the other side. Perez saw Rosa give his direct opponent scarcely any chance to threaten.

"Ørjasæter was taken off the left wing because I think he got past Rosa only once," Perez observed. Presenter Jan Joost van Gangelen also saw the Ajax right-back come out on top in their duel. "Rosa had made up his mind: I'm going to eat him alive," Van Gangelen said, prompting Perez to agree: "Completely."

Ørjasæter's performance left Perez questioning the forward's qualities. "And then you do wonder: how good are you really, Ørjasæter?" the former footballer asked aloud.

For Perez, the forward must show what he is worth against opponents like Rosa. "That's the level if you want to make a step up. We often talk about where he could go, don't we? Well, there are 18 of them in Spain, for example (players of Rosa's type, ed.)."