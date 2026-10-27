Brazilian winger Wanderson Galeno has made his stance clear on featuring in Al-Ahli's mini Clasico against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League, according to press reports.

Al-Ahli travel to face Al-Shabab next Friday at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Galeno is now close to a return, after showing marked improvement over the past few hours following the injury that recently kept him out of the side.

The Brazilian winger missed Al-Ahli's matches against Al-Feiha and Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Roshn League, plus the clashes with Al-Wasl of the UAE and Al-Gharafa of Qatar in the AFC Champions League Elite, all because of an adductor muscle injury.

Next matches ALS Saudi Pro League 14:00 AHL

Dutch head coach Marino Pusic wants all his injured players back before the Al-Shabab Clasico, Galeno chief among them, but he is waiting on the medical report for each of them.

The 29-year-old has featured in 11 matches for Al-Ahli since the start of the current season. He has managed a single goal and no assists.

Al-Ahli sit fifth in the Saudi League table on 21 points, from 7 wins and 3 defeats, 6 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.