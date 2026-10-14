Penalty and offside: was Real Madrid wronged twice in Roma's third goal?

Real Madrid's Champions League trip to Roma turned on a refereeing row in the build-up to the Italians' third goal.

Madrid travelled to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday for their second match of the league phase.

Donyell Malen made it 3-0 on 58 minutes, the Dutchman's second of the night, racing clean through on Thibaut Courtois.

French referee Francois Letexier first ruled it out for offside against Malen. He then checked the video technology and gave it, with the Madrid players surrounding him in protest.

Their complaints went beyond the offside call. Madrid also wanted a penalty from the passage of play before Roma's third.

Jude Bellingham, they told Letexier, had been fouled inside the Roma box. The Frenchman waved that one away too.