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AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
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Penalty and offside: was Real Madrid wronged twice in Roma's third goal?

Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
J. Bellingham
D. Malen
Italy
Spain
England
Netherlands

A controversial refereeing incident

Real Madrid's Champions League trip to Roma turned on a refereeing row in the build-up to the Italians' third goal.

Madrid travelled to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday for their second match of the league phase.

Donyell Malen made it 3-0 on 58 minutes, the Dutchman's second of the night, racing clean through on Thibaut Courtois.

French referee Francois Letexier first ruled it out for offside against Malen. He then checked the video technology and gave it, with the Madrid players surrounding him in protest.

Their complaints went beyond the offside call. Madrid also wanted a penalty from the passage of play before Roma's third.

Jude Bellingham, they told Letexier, had been fouled inside the Roma box. The Frenchman waved that one away too.

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