Pedri: we paid the price for what we did

Pedri cut a frustrated figure after Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Clasico at the Camp Nou. The Spain midfielder admitted his side fell short of the level they wanted, especially in the first half of the La Liga clash.

Speaking to DAZN, Pedri said Barcelona were a shadow of themselves before the break. Things improved afterwards, he pointed out, and they found an equaliser, but they were punished for failing to deal with the counter-attack that brought Madrid's winner.

Ball circulation was the problem, according to the midfielder. "We were far too slow in the first half, and we made many naive mistakes, and against teams like this we pay the price," he explained.

Better was needed from the coming games, Pedri insisted, even as the sting of losing a fixture that meant so much lingered. The players had wanted to win it for the fans, he said, but luck deserted them.

He signed off with a reminder that the title race is far from over. One Clasico defeat will not decide La Liga. Move on, focus on the next match, and the season still offers plenty of time to put things right.