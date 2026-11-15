Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Ahead of schedule, midfielder Ibrahim Maza is set to extend his contract with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Bild reports that representatives of the club and Maza's camp have held several rounds of talks, and the 20-year-old now has a written offer. His signature could follow quickly. The deal is expected to be completed before Christmas.

Currently under contract with Bayer until 2030, Maza is set to sign a new deal running until 2031 that rewards the skilful midfielder's progress. His salary is reportedly set to rise from €2.5 million a year to around €4 million. Maza could also receive a signing bonus of a further €4 million.

Crucially for Leverkusen, the contract is still not expected to include a release clause. The club would therefore retain a strong negotiating position in any future transfer talks.

Advertisement Advertisement

When did Ibrahim Maza join Bayer Leverkusen?

Maza joined Bayer from second-division club Hertha BSC in 2025 for a €12 million transfer fee. He has developed impressively there and, under new coach Carles Martinez, has become a regular starter and key player. In 14 appearances this season, Maza has already registered eight goal contributions (four goals and four assists).

Related Topics

Next matches STU Bundesliga 12:00 LEV

Beyond Germany, Manchester City and FC Barcelona are reportedly watching him. In recent weeks, rumours have also suggested that Champions League winners PSG are considering a winter move for Maza. The French club are looking for a replacement for the seriously injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Getty Images

Asked about the speculation, Maza told RTL and Sky on the sidelines of the Ballon d'Or ceremony: "Of course, it would be a big dream to play for such a big club one day. I think we all know what a big club Paris are and that they are among the best clubs in the world, alongside Real, Barca and Arsenal. And being able to play for a club like that is something not just I, but many footballers, are working towards."

Advertisement

The senior Algeria international said he "definitely" wanted to "win the Champions League one day. That is a goal, of course. And my dream is to be among the best in the world one day and win the Ballon d'Or. That is what I am working towards," he added. Maza is flattered by comparisons with former Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz (Liverpool FC). "I see that as a positive, of course. It's great that, as most people say, I have things in common with Flo Wirtz. And yes, it's obviously nice when people say of a world-class player like Flo: 'He has something of him.'"