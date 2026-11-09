Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi named 2026 Golden Boy winner

Blaugrana dominance continues in Turin

Barcelona's conveyor belt of elite talent shows no signs of slowing down as Cubarsi becomes the latest La Masia graduate to be named the Golden Boy, an award presented by Italian newspaper Tuttosport. The young centre-back emerged victorious following a vote by an international jury of 50 journalists from Europe's leading media outlets, who selected him from a 25-man shortlist whittled down from an initial list of 100 candidates announced earlier in the year.

The competition for the prize was fierce, with the Barcelona man edging out several high-profile names from across the continent. Among those in contention were Real Madrid's Endrick and Yan Diomande, alongside Chelsea starlet Estevao and PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery. Cubarsi also finished ahead of his own club teammates, Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart.

A year of unprecedented success

The decision to award Cubarsi the Golden Boy comes on the back of a trophy-laden season where he played a pivotal role for Hansi Flick's side, helping Barcelona secure both the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup.

Beyond his achievements at club level, Cubarsi's international pedigree was a major factor in the voting process. He was a cornerstone of the Spain squad that recently triumphed on the world stage, starting in the final and being named the best young player of the tournament. This summer of success also saw him nominated for the Ballon d'Or, confirming that he is no longer just a prospect but a genuine star in the senior game.

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Cubarsi joins Barca's elite lineage

With this triumph, Cubarsi becomes the fifth Barcelona player to claim the prestigious individual honor, joining an elite list of previous winners that includes Lionel Messi (2005), Pedri (2021), Gavi (2022), and Yamal (2024). The 19-year-old defender will formally collect his trophy at the official gala in Turin on December 14.

At the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, where Harry Kane claimed the main award, Cubarsi placed 12th in the overall rankings. The Barcelona defender also finished as runner-up for the Men's Young Talent of the Year award with 94 points, narrowly missing out to teammate Yamal, who scooped the honor with 96 points.

Key pillar in Barcelona's defensive line

This season, Cubarsi has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, providing two assists. On Sunday, he featured in the 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, helping Barcelona strengthen their position at the top of the La Liga table with 33 points, three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.