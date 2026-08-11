Partnering Salah? Paredes shocks Trabzonspor: Argentina first

Trabzonspor mean business this summer. The Turkish club have thrown themselves into the transfer market with ambitious moves in attack and midfield, determined to shake up the balance of power next season.

Turkish website "61saat" report that Trabzonspor have made significant progress in their pursuit of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, hot on the heels of landing Mohamed Salah.

The club have struck a preliminary agreement with Nunez worth 8 million euros, according to the same source, with the deal set to be wrapped up in the coming hours.

Nunez has accepted the offer. The only obstacle left is the approval of his current club, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, to cover part of his salary, a decision expected today.

Should Al-Hilal's response come back positive, the official announcement will follow tomorrow, sealing one of the most eagerly awaited signings for the club's fans.

At 27, Nunez brings a serious scoring record. Across 306 matches in his professional career he has netted 117 goals and laid on 51 assists, making him a heavyweight addition up front.

The midfield hunt has hit a wall, however. Negotiations with Argentine star Leandro Paredes, of Boca Juniors, have collapsed.

People close to Paredes told Argentine newspaper "Ole", as quoted by the Turkish website, that his recent brilliance at the World Cup had thrust his name back to the forefront of the European market and drawn interest from several clubs.

Those same sources then settled the debate. Paredes is determined to stay and put down roots in Argentina for now, shutting the door on a switch to the Turkish league.

One deal on the brink, another gone up in smoke. Trabzonspor press on with their intensive push to plug the gaps before the season kicks off.