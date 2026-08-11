Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
imago-sport-1079599254.jpgNurPhoto
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Partnering Salah? Paredes shocks Trabzonspor: Argentina first

Transfers
D. Nunez
Al Hilal
Trabzonspor
L. Paredes
M. Salah
Uruguay
Argentina
Egypt

Núñez closes in

Trabzonspor mean business this summer. The Turkish club have thrown themselves into the transfer market with ambitious moves in attack and midfield, determined to shake up the balance of power next season.

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

Turkish website "61saat" report that Trabzonspor have made significant progress in their pursuit of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, hot on the heels of landing Mohamed Salah.

The club have struck a preliminary agreement with Nunez worth 8 million euros, according to the same source, with the deal set to be wrapped up in the coming hours.

Nunez has accepted the offer. The only obstacle left is the approval of his current club, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, to cover part of his salary, a decision expected today.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

Should Al-Hilal's response come back positive, the official announcement will follow tomorrow, sealing one of the most eagerly awaited signings for the club's fans.

At 27, Nunez brings a serious scoring record. Across 306 matches in his professional career he has netted 117 goals and laid on 51 assists, making him a heavyweight addition up front.

The midfield hunt has hit a wall, however. Negotiations with Argentine star Leandro Paredes, of Boca Juniors, have collapsed.

People close to Paredes told Argentine newspaper "Ole", as quoted by the Turkish website, that his recent brilliance at the World Cup had thrust his name back to the forefront of the European market and drawn interest from several clubs.

Those same sources then settled the debate. Paredes is determined to stay and put down roots in Argentina for now, shutting the door on a switch to the Turkish league.

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

One deal on the brink, another gone up in smoke. Trabzonspor press on with their intensive push to plug the gaps before the season kicks off.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google