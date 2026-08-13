Barcelona have finalised their agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the sale of Spanish forward Ferran Torres. The 26-year-old's spell at the Camp Nou is over, and a new chapter in the French capital awaits.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the two clubs have struck a final agreement worth close to 50 million euros. No clauses, no variables. The fee is fixed and definitive.

Under the deal, the former Valencia forward will sign a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, where he is expected to link up with his new team-mates soon.

Through his agent, Ferran asked the Barcelona board for permission to skip training last Wednesday under Hansi Flick, clearing the way to complete his move.

Both boards are now working to turn the verbal agreement into official contracts. All that remains is for the player to undergo a medical in Paris before the deal is announced, a formality after the two clubs shook hands. There is no chance of it being reversed.