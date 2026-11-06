Paris Saint-Germain makes a surprise decision regarding Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain have decided to leave Achraf Hakimi out of their squad for the upcoming clash with Troyes, handing the Morocco international a short breather after the heavy workload he has shouldered in recent weeks.

The Parisians host Troyes next Saturday in Ligue 1, and the Moroccan right-back will sit the game out on the orders of the technical staff and club management.

PSG spelled out the reasoning in an official statement, confirming the coach and sporting director had reached the call together: "In agreement with the coach and the sporting director, Achraf Hakimi will benefit from a rest period until the start of the international break."

Behind the decision lies recognition of the effort Hakimi has poured in since the campaign began, and a determination to keep him fresh with his Morocco call-up drawing near.

He is expected to fly home next week to link up with the Atlas Lions' camp, which features two matches against Niger.

David Boly looks set to step into the right-back role against Troyes in the absence of the Moroccan star.