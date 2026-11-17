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Jorge Mendes's visit to Barcelona has raised questions about the future of one of the squad's players, whose role under coach Hans Flick has diminished as the winter transfer window approaches, amid possible interest from European clubs in his situation.

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According to Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese agent arrived in Barcelona at around 1pm local time on Tuesday and had lunch at a city-centre restaurant with two members of his team. Alejandro Balde topped his agenda. After lunch, Mendes headed to the player's home for a brief visit.

The 23-year-old left-back is going through a tough spell at Barcelona. His involvement has dropped sharply under Flick: he has played just 123 minutes this season, spread across five matches. That raises real questions about his sporting future, even though he's under contract with the club until 30 June 2028.

Not so long ago, Balde ousted Jordi Alba as first-choice left-back, after Alba had spent a decade as a regular in the starting line-up. He also made it to the 2022 World Cup, when Luis Enrique was in charge of Spain. Under Flick, though, it's a completely different story, with his opportunities few and far between.

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Mundo Deportivo suggests Mendes will logically have discussed Balde's current situation in the squad and the options open to him in the coming period. The timing matters. The winter transfer window opens in around six weeks, giving the player a chance to reassess his future if he keeps being left out.

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Paris Saint-Germain, coached by Luis Enrique, are among the clubs who could be interested in signing Balde, and Juventus are also monitoring the Spanish full-back's situation. The report makes no mention of official negotiations or a specific offer from either club so far.

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Flick, meanwhile, has spoken publicly about Balde at recent press conferences, as questions linger over whether Barcelona will strengthen their squad in the upcoming winter window. According to the report, any new signings would first require a player to leave.

Mendes has had a hand in a number of Barcelona's moves in past transfer windows, which gives this visit added weight. Nor is the timing ordinary. He arrived just a few weeks before the winter market opens, with Balde needing to know where he stands in Flick's plans and whether he can win back his role in the team.

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How determined Barcelona are to keep him will depend on what the coming period reveals, especially with his contract running until the summer of 2028.

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