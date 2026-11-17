Jorge Mendes's visit to Barcelona has raised questions about the future of one of the squad's players, whose role under coach Hans Flick has diminished as the winter transfer window approaches, amid possible interest from European clubs in his situation.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese agent arrived in Barcelona at around 1pm local time on Tuesday and had lunch at a city-centre restaurant with two members of his team. Alejandro Balde topped his agenda. After lunch, Mendes headed to the player's home for a brief visit.
The 23-year-old left-back is going through a tough spell at Barcelona. His involvement has dropped sharply under Flick: he has played just 123 minutes this season, spread across five matches. That raises real questions about his sporting future, even though he's under contract with the club until 30 June 2028.
Not so long ago, Balde ousted Jordi Alba as first-choice left-back, after Alba had spent a decade as a regular in the starting line-up. He also made it to the 2022 World Cup, when Luis Enrique was in charge of Spain. Under Flick, though, it's a completely different story, with his opportunities few and far between.
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Mundo Deportivo suggests Mendes will logically have discussed Balde's current situation in the squad and the options open to him in the coming period. The timing matters. The winter transfer window opens in around six weeks, giving the player a chance to reassess his future if he keeps being left out.
Paris Saint-Germain, coached by Luis Enrique, are among the clubs who could be interested in signing Balde, and Juventus are also monitoring the Spanish full-back's situation. The report makes no mention of official negotiations or a specific offer from either club so far.
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Flick, meanwhile, has spoken publicly about Balde at recent press conferences, as questions linger over whether Barcelona will strengthen their squad in the upcoming winter window. According to the report, any new signings would first require a player to leave.
Mendes has had a hand in a number of Barcelona's moves in past transfer windows, which gives this visit added weight. Nor is the timing ordinary. He arrived just a few weeks before the winter market opens, with Balde needing to know where he stands in Flick's plans and whether he can win back his role in the team.
How determined Barcelona are to keep him will depend on what the coming period reveals, especially with his contract running until the summer of 2028.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
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Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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