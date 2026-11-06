Anthony Gordon Anthony Gordon has lifted the lid on his attempt to speak Spanish during his latest media appearance, having thrown himself into learning both Catalan and Spanish the moment he knew his Barcelona move was close.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Gordon recently explained that he had begun studying Catalan and Spanish as soon as he learned he would join Barcelona. It shows just how hard he has worked. He had even planned to hold the press conference before Barcelona's Champions League clash with Aston Villa last Monday in Spanish, which would have been a big surprise.

He went into it with real intent. The night before, he sat with his public relations team and his teacher and drilled possible answers. Then he walked in, faced around 100 journalists, and felt a wave of awe wash over him. He asked to answer in English.

The player has promised to keep practising Spanish so he can take the step in the near future.

It won't take long. Those close to him insist he is making great progress, and he knows that mastering the language is not merely a nod to the culture but a sign of his desire to spend many years in the Barcelona shirt.

Gordon had planned everything from the moment he knew he would face Aston Villa. As the only English player in the squad, he realised there was a chance he would front the press conference.

One look at that media turnout changed his mind. The time was perhaps not right to take on the challenge.