Chelsea have handed star man Cole Palmer a new deal running until 2034, underlining their commitment to one of their most prized attacking talents. The forward wasted no time in expressing his delight at staying put, insisting he believes in the club's direction.

Palmer said, in comments highlighted by Chelsea's official website: "Chelsea means a lot to me, and I believe the club is heading in the right direction, so I am extremely happy to sign the new contract, and of course I feel very happy."

The England star added: "When I spoke with the owners and the sporting directors, and of course the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so signing the contract was the right decision." Palmer continued: "I also spoke with the players, and everyone has the same ambitions. I feel we are capable of winning the major titles here consistently, and I want to be part of that, and to play an important role in it as well."

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in August 2023, Palmer has grown into one of the finest attacking players on the planet.

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He has racked up 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances for the club. Along the way he has lifted the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League, while picking up a clutch of individual honours too.

Now 24, Palmer carved out a slice of history on the international stage. He became only the second English player to score in a European Championship final, netting against Spain in the 2024 showpiece.

What a debut campaign it was. Few players have enjoyed a first season at Chelsea quite like it following his switch three years ago.

Palmer plundered 25 goals during the 2023-2024 season, including back-to-back hat-tricks in the Premier League, and chipped in with 19 assists. Chelsea's supporters voted him their player of the season, and his team-mates named him players' player of the season.

Recognition poured in from outside the club as well. He scooped the Premier League young player and PFA young player of the year awards, the latter handed out by the English Professional Footballers' Association.

His influence showed no sign of fading in year two. Palmer teed up three goals in the win over Wolverhampton, then etched his name into Premier League history by scoring four times in the first half against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The big occasions brought the best out of him. He laid on two assists as Chelsea beat Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, then scored twice and set up João Pedro in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2025, firing his side to the title.

Last season, Palmer added 14 more goal contributions. Among them were a strike against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and another hat-trick, this time away at Wolverhampton.

He has hit the ground running this term. Four goals and two assists have already arrived in the team's first seven matches.



