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Tottenham Hotspur have suffered another major blow ahead of the toughest stretch of the season. It has been confirmed that their Brazilian star Savio will miss the Premier League's packed Christmas schedule because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

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Roberto De Zerbi's news on Friday hit Spurs supporters like a thunderbolt. They'd been desperate to see the youngster back after six full weeks out.

Savio made his first competitive appearance in six weeks in last weekend's 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town. He came off the bench in the 64th minute to a warm welcome from fans who saw his return as a major boost for the side.

The joy didn't last. Two minutes from time, the Brazilian felt sharp pain in the same spot as his previous injury and had to come off, leaving the club's coaching and medical staff worried.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Sunderland, De Zerbi confirmed it's a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem. Savio will now miss the entire festive period, when Tottenham play a raft of decisive matches.

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The Italian sounded downbeat: "It's a difficult situation to accept. He's a good player and he's suffering these new injuries, but they are part of football."

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However tough the situation, De Zerbi added, the club would stand by the player throughout his treatment and give him all the support he needs to come back stronger.

He wouldn't put an exact timeframe on the 22-year-old's recovery, but suggested it could take between 50 and 80 days. That's a long spell, and it'll leave Spurs without him at a crucial stage of the season.

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Still, De Zerbi struck an optimistic note. He insisted Savio will be a key figure in the final stretch of the season once he's fully fit and ready.

He stressed: "We know his absence will be felt, but we trust in his ability to come back strongly. He's a talented player with a great mentality, and he will work hard to return at his best."

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It leaves De Zerbi with a real problem. He must find attacking alternatives who can make up for Savio's pace and skill in the final third, with Premier League fixtures coming thick and fast.

Repeated hamstring injuries in such a short space of time also raise questions about his physical condition. The medical staff could now review his rehabilitation programme.

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Tottenham fans face a long wait to see Savio in the team's shirt again. The hope is that this next comeback will be his last, and that the Brazilian returns to lead the side in the decisive final stage of the season.