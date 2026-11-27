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Paderborn vs Schalke 04: Kick-off time
SC Paderborn host FC Schalke 04 at the Home Deluxe Arena in a Bundesliga clash between the two promoted sides. Both clubs sit near the bottom of the table and need points.
Paderborn sit 15th. Ralf Kettemann's side lost 4-0 away to Bayer Leverkusen last time out, after picking up a point against both Eintracht Frankfurt (2-2) and Gladbach (0-0).
Paderborn also went out of the cup to VfB Stuttgart (1-0) just a few weeks ago. They look vulnerable at the back but remain difficult to beat.
Schalke are 16th, one place behind the hosts. Miron Muslic's side drew 0-0 with Stuttgart last time out, ending a run of three consecutive defeats.
Goalkeeper Loris Karius was named player of the match against Stuttgart. Schalke still lack a cutting edge, though: they have scored just once in their last five competitive matches.
Both sides face a relegation fight, and every point counts. Here's how to follow the match.
This week: What's been happening at Paderborn and Schalke 04?
Paderborn have one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five competitive matches (1-2-2). They lost 4-0 away to Bayer Leverkusen last time out. Before that came a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, a 0-0 draw with Gladbach and a 4-1 friendly win over Braunschweig. Paderborn scored six goals and conceded eight in total.
Schalke have not won any of their last five matches (0-2-3). They drew 0-0 with VfB Stuttgart last time out, following a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim and a 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Schalke also lost 2-0 away to Dynamo Dresden in the DFB Cup. They have scored once and conceded six goals, although two matches ended goalless.
Paderborn vs Schalke 04: Line-ups
Paderborn vs Schalke 04 Probable lineups
Paderborn vs Schalke 04: Form
Paderborn vs Schalke 04: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Paderborn vs Schalke 04: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|10
|7
|3
|0
|17
|7
|+10
|24
W
W
D
W
D
|2
|10
|6
|4
|0
|30
|10
|+20
|22
D
W
D
W
W
|3
|10
|7
|1
|2
|21
|10
|+11
|22
W
W
W
L
L
|4
|10
|7
|0
|3
|32
|14
|+18
|21
W
W
W
W
L
|5
|10
|6
|1
|3
|24
|17
|+7
|19
W
W
L
L
W
|6
|10
|5
|3
|2
|21
|15
|+6
|18
W
L
W
W
D
|7
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|20
|-4
|15
W
D
W
L
W
|8
|10
|4
|1
|5
|15
|15
|0
|13
D
W
W
L
L
|9
|10
|4
|1
|5
|17
|19
|-2
|13
L
L
W
L
W
|10
|10
|3
|3
|4
|23
|21
|+2
|12
W
L
L
D
L
|11
|10
|4
|0
|6
|16
|18
|-2
|12
L
W
L
W
W
|12
|10
|4
|0
|6
|10
|24
|-14
|12
L
W
L
L
W
|13
|10
|3
|1
|6
|19
|22
|-3
|10
L
L
L
L
W
|14
|10
|2
|4
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|10
D
L
D
D
L
|15
|10
|2
|4
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|10
L
D
D
W
D
|16
|10
|1
|4
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|7
D
L
L
D
L
|17
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|26
|-18
|7
L
L
D
D
D
|18
|10
|1
|1
|8
|12
|26
|-14
|4
L
L
D
W
L