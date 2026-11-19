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The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has sanctioned the Football Association over discriminatory chants by some England supporters during last Sunday's Nations League match against Spain in Madrid, which England won 3-2.

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UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have fined the Football Association €15,000 and handed England a suspended one-match ban on ticket sales to their supporters for European away matches.

The suspension runs for two years. Any similar offence in that period would trigger the sanction.

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The punishment follows some supporters chanting "Damn the Pope and the IRA". A section of English football fans have sung it for decades, and it's regarded as sectarian and religious abuse because it targets the Pope, a prominent religious symbol for Catholics.

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Around 3,000 England fans were at the Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital, Madrid, for the match.

UEFA classified the controversial chant, heard during the game, as racist and/or discriminatory behaviour. Its regulations prohibit insulting the dignity of individuals or groups on the grounds of religion, race, ethnic origin or other protected characteristics.

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A Football Association spokesperson told the British newspaper The Telegraph: "We will not tolerate this unacceptable and deeply offensive chant, and we will work with the police, who attend all England matches home and away, to identify the culprits and take the necessary action."

The chant's roots lie in the history and politics of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

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The Irish Republican Army (IRA) refers to armed Irish republican organisations that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland and unite it with the Republic of Ireland.

For decades, sectarian and political conflict known as "the Troubles" pitted nationalist republicans, most of them Catholic, against loyalists to Britain, most of them Protestant. The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 helped bring the most intense phase of violence to an end.

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Sunday's game in Madrid was the first meeting between the two sides on Spanish soil since 2004. On that occasion, Spanish supporters racially abused England players, including a number of black players. That history prompted head coach Thomas Tuchel to remind his players of anti-racism protocols before the latest fixture.

Discriminatory chanting in Spanish stadiums had already made headlines this year, when Spanish supporters aimed anti-Muslim chants during a friendly against Egypt in Barcelona.

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FIFA responded by fining the Spanish federation £15,000 and ordering it to play its next friendly with the stands partially closed.