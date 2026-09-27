Algeria's Noureddine Ould Ali, the head coach of Yemen's national team, made no attempt to hide his disappointment after the single-goal defeat to Qatar. His side gave everything they had, he insisted, but the Qatari goal, the fatigue and the humidity all wrecked his plans.

Yemen slipped to defeat against Qatar on Sunday at Al-Inma Stadium, in the second round of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". They remain without a point in the tournament.

"We wanted to make amends, and we tried and gave everything," Ould Ali said at the post-match press conference. "We made some changes and increased the pressure on the opponent, but the goal scattered our cards. I congratulate the Qatari national team on the win and qualification."

He added: "Fatigue and humidity were among the reasons for the defeat, and they affected both teams, and one of our players was taken to hospital. On the other hand, experience and participation in the major regional tournaments served the Qatari national team."









On the officiating, the Yemen coach refused to hand down a verdict. "The subject of the officiating I will leave to the refereeing experts and the analysts," he explained, "but our level was better than in the first match, and we will try in the final match to deliver a good level."

He also leapt to the defence of Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh. "Adham Makhadmeh is a respectable referee, and mistakes happen everywhere," he said. "I hope the Yemeni media will encourage the players and offer them support, for we are one system, and our goal is clear, which is to give everything we have for Yemeni football."