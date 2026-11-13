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Mohamed Wahbi, head coach of the Moroccan national team, has unveiled the official line-up with which Morocco will contest their eagerly awaited clash against Niger, a match the Moroccan public is anticipating with great passion, given its importance in the team's journey and the fans' desire to see a generation continue to write history.

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Ouahbi's line-up blended experience with youth, pairing the names that have forged Morocco's recent glory alongside fresh faces out to prove themselves and claim a starting spot in the Atlas Lions' squad.

The Morocco squad included the following names:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou.

Defence: Issa Diop - Nayef Aguerd - Noussair Mazraoui - Achraf Hakimi.

Midfield: Ayoub Bouaddi - Oussama Targhalline - Yasser Zabiri.

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Attack: Bilal El Khannous - Brahim Diaz - Abde Ezzalzouli.

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Between the posts, Ouahbi turned to the giant Yassine Bounou. The experienced keeper's decisive saves still make him one of Morocco's key pillars and the first safety valve in the big matches.

At the back, the coach picked a quartet that marries solidity with attacking threat, not least through the ability of Hakimi and Mazraoui to burst forward and make the difference down the flanks.

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Through the middle, the Atlas Lions' boss fielded a duo in a clear gamble on dynamism, high pressing and the ability to knit the lines together. It also handed an opportunity to ambitious young players eager to introduce themselves to the Moroccan fans.

Up top, the line-up was out-and-out attacking. The trio of Bilal El Khannous, Brahim Diaz and Abde Ezzalzouli sat behind young striker Yasser Zabiri, who leads the Atlas Lions' attack in a golden chance to prove his goalscoring credentials.

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Such selections reflect Ouahbi's philosophy: balance between defence and attack, trust in the big names when it matters, and an open door to the rising talents who represent the future of Moroccan football.

Morocco are counting heavily on Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz. Both are in scintillating form for their clubs, and both are tipped to be the first source of danger against the Niger defence, whether through surging runs down the flanks or killer passes and shots from distance.

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Moroccan supporters are also waiting to see what the young trio of Bouaddi, Targhalline and El Khannous can deliver. They are the new generation of the Atlas Lions, and they shoulder the task of proving the side does not lean on a single generation but boasts a broad base of talent capable of staying at the top.

Niger, for their part, arrive dreaming of an upset against one of Africa's strongest teams. They will rely on defensive organisation and counter-attacks, hunting for any slip in the Atlas Lions' rearguard.

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Interest in the match runs high among public and media alike. Many observers see it as a chance for Ouahbi to trial new tactical ideas and gauge the readiness of certain players before the fixtures to come, with the major competitions Morocco hope to conquer fast approaching.