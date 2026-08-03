"Beforehand they all told me the same thing: The record stands at 72 points, and no one will beat that in a hurry," Thomas Müller wrote in his email newsletter: "I thought to myself: Then it will just have to go now."





By the end, the 36-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps striker had hit 10 of the 11 targets, racked up 79 points and smashed the record with ease. "Five points short of the maximum. I'm almost glad about that. Otherwise they would have to come up with a new challenge. If the maximum score can only be shared now, then it is no longer so exciting."

The Shooting Challenge is part of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and traditionally takes place on the eve of the MLS All-Star Game. Selected MLS professionals must hit as many targets as possible in and around the goal within a set time.

Vancouver Whitecaps made a poor start after the World Cup break

Before Müller stole the show, the best score belonged to FC Cincinnati's Brazilian Evander, who set the record the year before. After Müller's display, the previous record-holder, who was also there, got another go out of competition and he also reached 79 points.

Skills challenges are a tried and tested concept in the NBA. "Many people know the format from basketball, first and foremost from the dunk contest. A cool highlight and in football it is at least just as much fun. Especially when you win," Müller wrote. "What I liked most about the format: it is relaxed, and you get to see the players from a different side. Their personalities come through well."

Since the World Cup break, things have been mixed for the Whitecaps in MLS, with the Western Conference leaders taking only two points from their first three matches. Müller scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC in the night into Sunday.



