"I had a very open conversation with Nick, whom I consider an excellent footballer with a wide range of qualities," explained 38-year-old Jaissle.

Asked whether Woltemade had been unwilling to accept the role of challenger at the Magpies, Jaissle elaborated: "As I said, we communicated very clearly where he stood in the team at that point, also given our style of football with high pressing, and one or two others were simply a little ahead of him at the time." Woltemade therefore chose a loan move in search of the playing time he wanted.

Despite his temporary departure, the coach still has the 1.98-metre-tall forward in his medium-term plans. The two clubs did not agree an option to buy.

"I think very highly of him, and of course he remains our player, because he is only on loan," Jaissle made clear. The right-footer's contract at Newcastle runs until 2031, so as things stand he will make another attempt in Britain next year.

On the pitch, however, Woltemade's fresh start in Serie A has been extremely slow. He has yet to find his stride in Turin, though a team-mate recently offered a positive sign.

Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani praises Nick Woltemade's presence at Juventus

In the recent 1-1 draw against Cagliari Calcio, only the German's introduction turned things around. Strike partner Randal Kolo Muani headed a Kerim Alajbegovic cross into the net at the far post for the equaliser in the 81st minute, then struck the underside of the crossbar with a first-time effort shortly afterwards.

With the German alongside him, the French forward no longer had to operate as the lone striker in the closing stages. "The coach said at half-time that we had a lot of possession and needed to get the ball into the penalty area with crosses, because there were plenty of players there. When Woltemade came on, we created more chances and things went much better than in the first half, even if we can still improve," said Kolo Muani.

"When Nick moves into the centre, he's tall, he can hold up the ball and occupy the defenders. That gives me more freedom to move and get on the ball. That's much better for me," the former Frankfurt player added.

Woltemade moved from VfB Stuttgart to the Magpies for €75 million in the summer of 2025, but could not live up to the high expectations in the Premier League. The hype surrounding the 14-cap Germany international faded after only a short time.