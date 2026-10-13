Osimhen issues a challenge: Barcelona are the best in the world, but..

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The Nigerian acknowledges the strength of the opponent

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Victor Osimhen has gone big ahead of Galatasaray's clash with Barcelona, calling the Catalans the best side in the world right now. The Nigeria striker also made clear his team won't stand back and watch their opponents hog the ball.

Galatasaray host Barcelona tonight at Rams Park, and Osimhen knows exactly how hard the task is. He also sees a chance to show what his side can do against one of the strongest teams on the planet.

Speaking to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Osimhen described Barcelona as "one of the best teams in history, and the best in the world right now", a nod to the strength of the squad Hansi Flick brings to Istanbul for this eagerly awaited meeting.

Facing players of that calibre, he added, demands enthusiasm and seriousness in equal measure. Concentration has to be total. Give Barcelona space and they'll impose their style.

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The Nigerian explained that his side need to press high up the pitch, especially against opponents who keep the ball for long spells. That means a huge physical effort for 90 minutes.

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His words point to the tactical puzzle waiting for Galatasaray. Cut Barcelona's possession, force the mistakes, and the contest opens up.

Osimhen confirmed his team-mates are excited and ready to give everything. Whatever the result, he said, they'll walk off with their heads held high as long as they've emptied the tank.

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Rams Park should help. He expects an exceptional atmosphere given the crowd expected to pack the place out.

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