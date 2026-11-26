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Barcelona are hoping to welcome back two of their stars before Sunday's clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor on matchday 14 of La Liga. There have been positive signs in the recovery of Rodri and Andreas Christensen from the injuries that have kept them out recently.

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Barcelona's coaching staff, led by Hansi Flick, gave the players Thursday off after the long trip back from Azerbaijan, where they faced Sabah in the Champions League. The aim was simple: recharge before preparations resume for the next match.

There was no training, but the Barcelona dressing room is upbeat about Rodri and Christensen's chances of facing Deportivo La Coruna. Both have shown a marked improvement in their physical condition in recent days and are close to getting the green light to return, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The pair are expected to undergo a final medical test on Friday, when the squad return to group training. That will show whether they're ready for the match and whether they can play without risking a recurrence of their injuries.

Rodri looks close to a return. He has recovered well from the minor right hamstring injury that has kept him out recently, and the player himself is optimistic about featuring against Deportivo at the Riazor.

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Christensen has also improved after the muscle discomfort in his left calf that ruled him out of the games against Villarreal and Sabah. The coaching staff want him back quickly, not least because his return would give Flick extra options at the back in the coming weeks.

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Alejandro Balde's situation still needs monitoring. He finished the Sabah game with pain in his ankle, which has raised some concern over whether he can play against Deportivo. His condition should become clearer in the upcoming training sessions.

Lamine Yamal's chances of playing against Deportivo look good. He missed the trip to Azerbaijan and sat out the Sabah game, but he'll be available for the next match. That's a significant boost for Flick in attack.

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Barcelona are trying to stay tactically and physically sharp amid a congested fixture list and multiple competitions. Flick needs as many players as possible to avoid a dip in the team's level, especially at such an important stage of the season in the La Liga title race and in Europe.

Fermin Lopez is confirmed to miss the Deportivo clash through suspension. Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji will also be unavailable, as they continue to struggle with injuries and have yet to reach the stage that would allow them to return to group training.

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Friday's session should give the final picture of Barcelona's squad, settling the status of Rodri, Christensen and Balde before the team travel to face Deportivo at the Riazor. It's another test of Flick's options, and of his ability to cope with absences.