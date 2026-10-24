The numbers hand Barcelona a significant advantage ahead of the Clasico showdown against Real Madrid. Yet the history of recent meetings between the two rivals carries a paradox, confirming that pre-match predictions guarantee nothing when it comes to one of the most thrilling fixtures in the world.

Barcelona host their capital rivals at the Spotify Camp Nou tomorrow, Sunday, in the standout fixture of the tenth round of the Spanish league.

According to the win probability index issued by Opta, the network specialising in statistics, Barcelona's chances of victory stand at 54.4%, compared to just 26.1% for Real Madrid. The rest goes to the possibility of a draw.

Those predictions look logical given Barcelona's superiority in points and goals scored across the first nine rounds of La Liga.

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Hansi Flick's side sit top of the table with a perfect record of 27 points, 21 for Real Madrid, who lie third.

With 39 goals, Barcelona boast the strongest attack in the competition. Real Madrid come second, 16 goals behind, each side having conceded nine.

History, though, gives the underdog reason for optimism despite the Catalans' edge in the prediction calculations. The last 11 league meetings since 2021 have seen four matches won by the team with the lower win probability before kick-off, with two victories apiece.

The paradox is clear. Barcelona's advantage on paper does not decide the fixture in advance, and the dip in Real Madrid's chances in Opta's numbers does not rule out their ability to defy the predictions.