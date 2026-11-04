Opta's data show that the Austria international achieved a feat against the Rojiblancos that is almost unique in Champions League history.

Nominally playing at right-back, Laimer recorded 13 actions in the opposition penalty area. One was his stunning goal to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute, a strike that all but settled the match. Since detailed data collection began in 2003/04, only one defender before Laimer had managed that.

Marcelo recorded just as many actions in Munich's penalty area in the 2017 quarter-final against Bayern Munich as Laimer did on Tuesday evening. Another statistic says even more about Munich's superiority on an almost perfect day in Madrid.

Konrad Laimer honoured as "Man of the Match" at Bayern Munich

While Laimer and his counterpart Josip Stanisic on the left repeatedly pushed forward, Laimer never had to defend inside his own penalty area. He did not have to help out in Bayern Munich's box once against Atletico, thanks in part to the front-foot defending of Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, as well as the Munich side's aggressive counter-pressing.

Laimer's match-winning contribution, alongside the outstanding Upamecano, caught the Spanish press's eye. UEFA named the 29-year-old player of the match, while AS wrote that he "ran as if he would never tire" and began "to fly" in the second half.

Just a few days earlier, Laimer had produced a strong performance and scored in the Bundesliga's top-of-the-table clash against Borussia Dortmund. Sporting director Max Eberl singled out the Austrian for special praise after his display in Madrid on Tuesday evening, calling it "world-class".

"Konny is the way he is. He is a machine and fits in perfectly here. Even last year, when we played such brilliant football, Konny was always the one who gave us the energy and the push when we needed it. And he is doing that again at the moment as a leader."

Laimer at Bayern Munich: "Not Maradona", but "extremely important"

Ahead of the summer, a public dispute over a contract extension for the versatile Austrian broke out after honorary president Uli Hoeneß laid down the law over the reported salary demands from Laimer's camp. Laimer was "a player I value highly. He is extremely important to the team. But he is not Maradona. And players like that have to accept that there are limits," Hoeneß said at the time on DAZN.

Ultimately, the club and player agreed on a contract extension until 2029 after the World Cup. Laimer later made clear that the preceding fuss was not worth talking about.

"At the end of the day, more is always written than there really is to it. That's the business. You have to do your job too, and that's fine," Laimer said during a media session on the South Korean island of Jeju in the summer. "I was always very relaxed. There was no contact at all for a long time, and then at some point towards the end there was more contact again. After that, we reached an agreement relatively quickly, because there was never anything against it from my point of view. I always wanted to stay here."