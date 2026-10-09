During Werder Bremen's difficult previous season, when they spent much of the campaign battling relegation, Marco Grüll was one of the players who struggled most. In 33 Bundesliga appearances, the Austrian managed just four direct goal involvements. From the end of October 2025 until the season ended in mid-May 2026, his only goal contribution was a goal in the 4-1 win at Union Berlin at the start of March. A meagre return for an attacking player.

That makes Grüll's start to the 2026/27 campaign all the more astonishing. In the summer, Werder had at times already viewed him as a candidate for sale. Yet after just four matchdays he has already bettered last season's numbers, with six goal contributions in the league to his name, two goals and four assists.

Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy, Luis Diaz, Deniz Undav: Grüll, Werder's breakout star, has outshone every one of them to varying degrees so far. The only player keeping pace with him at this admittedly very early stage of the season is Michael Olise. The Bremen man shares top spot in the Bundesliga scoring charts with the Bayern Munich superstar, who also has six direct goal involvements, four goals and two assists.

What has Werder coach Thioune said about Grüll recently?

"I don’t know whether we at Werder Bremen have ever seen Marco Grüll in better shape," coach Daniel Thioune said after the last match before the international break, when Grüll, with one goal and two assists, made a decisive contribution to Werder’s spectacular comeback, which ended in an important 3-2 home win against FC Augsburg. After a fine dribble, he emphatically pulled it back to 2-1, and after the somewhat fortunate assist for Niclas Füllkrug’s equaliser, he eventually added a clever cut-back for match-winner Mitchell Weiser.

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Earlier in the still young season, Grüll had already produced his first home masterclass. He starred in the 3-1 win against Champions League participants RB Leipzig at the start of September, delivering one goal and one assist. His growing importance at Werder has now brought another reward too, with a call-up to the Austria national team for the first time in ten months and after missing the World Cup.

For an international, he took a fairly unusual route to the top. Grüll never played in the youth ranks of one of Austria's big clubs. He did have the chance, "at 13 or 14", "to go to an academy. But I preferred to stay at home because I simply felt more comfortable in the village with my friends and family," Grüll explained in an interview with Bild after joining Werder in 2024. Rather than playing youth football at a high level, he moved into senior football early, joining Austrian third-tier side TSV St. Johann at 17 and quickly becoming a regular there.

Marco Grüll did not take the classic route to the top

Back then, he was not yet a professional. Instead, he played football on the side while working a regular job, first as a salesman at a sports goods retailer, although "at some point it became uncomfortable with my colleagues that I constantly couldn’t work on Saturdays. So I moved to the post office." His daily routine then was to deliver letters from seven until 2pm, train afterwards and keep weekends free for matches. "You appreciate it very differently when suddenly there is only football left," he stressed, making clear that, given his path, he could never take life as a professional for granted.

At 20, and still playing in Austria's third division, Grüll gave himself one final chance before the 2018/19 season to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional. "It was now or never, otherwise I would have done something else and might still be at the post office," he said. It paid off. After an outstanding first half of the season with 19 goals in 17 third-division matches, then second-tier club SV Ried came calling at the start of 2019. He made an instant impact there and won promotion to the top flight with them a year and a half later. A move to Austrian top club Rapid Vienna followed in 2021, and since 2024 Grüll has been wearing the Werder shirt.

Nothing in pre-season hinted at the way Grüll would explode into 2026/27 after a decent first season in Germany's top flight and a poor previous campaign. Competition in attack was fierce for the 28-year-old, who across his previous two years at Werder had been used as a classic all-rounder, sometimes as a centre-forward, sometimes on the right, sometimes on the left and sometimes as a second striker, after the high-profile arrivals of Eren Dinkci, Niclas Füllkrug and Cedric Itten. On top of that, he was far from convincing in the weeks before the season began, although that did not unsettle Grüll.

What makes Marco Grüll stand out at Werder Bremen?

Grüll said he has a "style of play where I need to already be fully up to speed", explaining after the Augsburg game, in which he was named man of the match: "That’s why I prefer it when I perform during the season." That is exactly what he has done in recent weeks, helping Werder enormously with his two biggest qualities, serious pace and outstanding finishing that blends power with technique.

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"People always see him as a squad player," Thioune recently pointed out, suggesting that Grüll is sometimes underestimated. "You’re always pleased that he works hard, that he sticks to tactical instructions and that he is fundamentally always reliable - but no footballer wants to hear that about himself," Bremen’s coach explained, revealing that he and his staff also nudged Grüll a little in the direction he has now taken: "Perhaps we pointed out to him that now he can also show qualities that he does possess," Thioune said.

Right now, nobody in Bremen is missing Samuel Mbangula, who was signed last year from Juventus for a hefty €10 million fee and is currently on loan at Bologna. Mbangula would have been one of Grüll's main competitors. Grüll is also benefiting from Thioune now using him consistently in what is supposedly his best position on the left wing. "Cutting inside from the left and finishing with his right, that is his weapon," Werder's head of licensed football, Peter Niemeyer, stressed back in the summer. That was before Grüll made his flying start, one that in the best-case scenario could lay the foundations for perhaps the best season of his career so far.