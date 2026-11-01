Ongoing refereeing controversy: was Diomande denied a penalty against Racing?

Real Madrid's players appealed in vain for a penalty at the start of their match against Racing Santander on Sunday evening in La Liga.
Yan Diomande advanced with the ball down the left in the fifth minute. As he delivered a cross from inside the penalty area, Racing's Álvaro Mantilla challenged him.
Referee José Luis Munuera Montero waved away the Madrid protests and signalled no foul.
"Archivo VAR", the network that specialises in refereeing decisions, gave its verdict on the incident through its account on "X".
It asked: "Is there a penalty against Mantilla in favour of Diomande?".
It continued: "The answer is no. The defender lightly steps on the Ivorian player after the cross is delivered, making it a marginal contact".
It concluded: "This incident is not an act involving recklessness, and therefore there is no offence".
Kylian Mbappé later won a penalty that sparked huge controversy, and from the spot he struck Real Madrid's first goal.