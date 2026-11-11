One setback could overturn the calculations: will Inter terminate their star's contract?

Question marks are mounting over John Stones' situation with Inter Milan, after his appearances since the start of the season have been limited to a handful of minutes, before injury kept him off the pitch for around a month and a half.
Over the past few years, the former Manchester City star has struggled to string appearances together, and that has put his physical readiness under the microscope at the Italian club. Stones hasn't featured since 14 September, when he picked up an injury during Inter's 5-3 win over Udinese. He then missed six Serie A matches and three Champions League encounters.
Cristian Chivu named him in the squad against Como, but the Englishman stayed on the bench without getting on. Stones' total playing time this season adds up to just 144 minutes across four matches: 45 minutes against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, 15 minutes against Monza, 22 minutes against Cagliari, and then 63 minutes against Udinese, the only game he started before the injury struck.
His limited game time only underlines the worries about his condition, a knock-on effect of recurring problems that have wrecked his rhythm. Last season he managed only 18 matches for a total of 1,144 minutes, and he was out of the Serie A starting line-up from early December until the end of May. In the Champions League, his appearances were confined to the first four matches of the league phase.
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Chivu is still counting on the English defender despite all this, clinging to the hope of tapping into his qualities once he's back to full fitness.
A shocking hint: will Inter be forced into the difficult option?
Should the current situation drag on into January, Inter's management could be tempted to reinforce the back line in the winter window. On that front, La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed a difficult option Inter may be forced into if Stones doesn't recover.
The paper suggested that if his long layoffs and poor physical output continue, the Nerazzurri will enter the winter market to replace him. At that point Chivu would have to clear a place for the new arrival in the squad, opening the door to a tougher phase for Stones, one that could end in his departure or the early termination of his contract.
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Even if that scenario hasn't yet reached the official discussions inside the club, Stones remains a player to weigh up from more than one angle. He brings great experience and a trophy-laden record, including his role in Manchester City's Champions League triumph in 2023, when he played as a defensive midfielder. That shows his ability to take on tactical roles beyond his traditional duties at the heart of defence.
His recurring injuries, though, raise questions over how far he can be relied upon for long stretches. Across the last five Premier League seasons, Stones has never broken the 25-match barrier: 14 matches, then 23, 16, 11, and finally just 9 last season. This season, his tally is still stuck at three league appearances.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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