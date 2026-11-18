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Max Eberl spent a long time under fire at Bayern Munich, but the tide has turned.

His work at Bayern Munich could now earn him an award. The board member for sport is nominated for "Best Sporting Director 2026" at the Globe Soccer Awards.

The 53-year-old is one of four finalists. Barcelona's Deco, PSG squad planner Luis Campos and Arsenal's Andrea Berta are also in the running alongside the Bayern chief.

Eberl has served as Bayern's board member for sport since March 2024. A few months after signing his contract, he led the deal to appoint successful coach Vincent Kompany. The Munich club also signed Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, among others, under his direction.

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The Kompany deal later earned Eberl plenty of praise. Former board chief Kar-Heinz Rummenigge recently revealed that Bayern's leadership had reservations at the time about appointing the Belgian .

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"I remember Max Eberl putting Vincent Kompany’s name forward at an internal meeting. I asked him: 'Are you sure?' He said: 'Why?' I replied: 'He has just been relegated from the Premier League.' We had never appointed a coach who had just been relegated, whether in the Bundesliga or elsewhere. We discussed at length whether we had the courage to take that step," Rummenigge said in an interview with bundesliga.com.

Bayern eventually took the gamble and appointed Kompany. The Belgian became the Munich club's head coach on 1 July 2024 after a trophyless season, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who had previously left by mutual agreement. Before joining Bayern, Kompany had been relegated from the Premier League with Burnley.

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Bayern Munich extend Max Eberl's contract

Despite his good judgement over Kompany, Eberl also faced criticism at Bayern Munich for a time. Critics accused him of acting on his own too often without informing the executive board or supervisory board in good time. Club patriarch Uli Hoeneß criticised him before the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart in May, saying his chances of a new contract were only "60 to 40".

Hoeneß later softened that stance in September, immediately after Eberl's contract was extended until 2029 : "I think Max has opened up more within the club over the past six months. All of us — Karl-Heinz and me, and of course Herbert Hainer too — have been much better informed by him about everything than we were before."

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According to Hoeneß, before those positive developments of recent months Eberl had "led a bit of a lone-wolf existence at Bayern Munich. We didn’t like that. But he has fundamentally changed it. In that respect, he has done an excellent job".