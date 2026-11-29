Share Follow GOAL on Google

Algeria's USM Alger and Tunisia's CS Sfaxien made a perfect start to their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaigns, with both sides claiming valuable wins on the opening matchday. A late winner from Ahmed Khaldi sealed victory for USM Alger, while international star Ali Maaloul made the decisive contribution as he led the Tunisian side to all three points.

Advertisement

USM Alger got past Mali's Real Bamako in the opening round of Group D, while CS Sfaxien earned an important win over Mozambique's Black Bulls. The two sides already share top spot and have sent their rivals a strong message about their ambitions in the race to qualify.

USM Alger opened their group-stage campaign with a valuable 1-0 win over visitors Real Bamako at the Stade du 5 Juillet on Sunday evening, in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The hosts were the better side and wanted to settle the contest early, but the game stayed goalless for a long time. The Malian side held firm and tried to limit USM Alger's threat as the hosts hunted for a gap that would give them a perfect start in the continental competition.

They had to wait until the 80th minute. Ahmed Khaldi finally found the back of the Real Bamako net, earning his team three valuable points and sparing them a nervy finish in the closing minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

The goal rewarded USM Alger's determination to win in front of their own fans and gave the squad a morale boost ahead of the rest of the group stage. Three points on the opening matchday is a significant step towards competing for top spot.

Related Topics

Head coach Lamine Ndiaye picked Oussama Benbot in goal, with Rayan Mahrouz, Achraf Abada, Chi Malone and Haithem Loucif in defence ahead of him.

Aimé Tendeng, Dhirar Bensaadallah and Abderraouf Benguit started in midfield, while Ahmed Khaldi, Mohamed Amine Ramdaoui and Jilas Jenaoui led the attack.

Advertisement

Real Bamako lined up with Youssouf Koïta in goal behind a defence of Emile Koné, Sissoko, Maïga and Keita. Diallo, André Kamaté and Diallo made up the midfield.

Up front, Malian coach Bai Ba turned to Fousseni Tangara, Aboubacar Junior Traoré and Coulibaly, but his side still left Algeria empty-handed.

Advertisement

Ali Maaloul leads CS Sfaxien to valuable win

CS Sfaxien opened their campaign in another Group A fixture with an important 1-0 win over Mozambique's Black Bulls on Tunisian soil.

International star Ali Maaloul made the difference. The referee awarded the hosts a penalty in the 33rd minute and the CS Sfaxien captain stepped up to convert it, scoring the only goal of the game.

Advertisement

That early lead let the hosts control the tempo and deal with their opponents' attempts to equalise. They held on until the final whistle.

The win handed CS Sfaxien their first three points of the continental campaign under coach Mohamed Kouki. They made the most of home advantage and the backing of their fans, and the positive start boosts their hopes of reaching the next round.

Advertisement

USM Alger and CS Sfaxien top the group

After the opening round, USM Alger and CS Sfaxien share top spot in Group A with three points each, with the Algerian side ahead on goal difference. Black Bulls and Real Bamako sit third and fourth respectively, still waiting to get off the mark.

Elsewhere in the CAF Confederation Cup, Maniema Union beat Singida Black Stars 2-0 at the Stade des Martyrs on Sunday evening, giving the Congolese side a positive start to their campaign.