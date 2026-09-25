In the Bild podcast "Bayern Insider", Bayern are said to view Augsburg's Finn Dahmen as an especially attractive option. Current first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and current No. 3 Sven Ulreich could both end their careers next summer, with both contracts expiring in 2027.

Neuer's successor in the Bayern goal is expected to be Jonas Urbig, who is continuing to be developed for that role and has already made two appearances this season. According to "Bayern Insider", Dahmen fits the profile the German record champions want for the role of Urbig's future backup pretty well.

The 28-year-old, nominated by new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp for his first internationals and therefore currently part of the DFB team, still has plenty of years left at his best level, already brings solid experience from 101 Bundesliga matches and could possibly be available on a free transfer next summer, as his contract in Augsburg expires in 2027.

Move to Bayern Munich apparently under discussion: since when has Finn Dahmen been playing for Augsburg?

Augsburg signed Dahmen from Mainz 05 in 2023. Since then, the Wiesbaden-born goalkeeper has been almost constantly the clear No. 1 and has gradually pushed his way into the national team picture. Since September 2025, Dahmen has regularly been part of the DFB squad, although he is still waiting for his first international appearance.

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So far, there have been no talks between Bayern and Dahmen, according to "Bayern Insider", with FCB only having discussed the Augsburg goalkeeper internally. Even so, the idea of Dahmen swapping his status as Augsburg's clear No. 1 for a future at Bayern cannot be ruled out.

Alongside Dahmen, though, the Bild podcast also mentions another Bundesliga goalkeeper in connection with Säbener Strasse. Marvin Schwäbe of 1. FC Cologne is also said to be a possible option for the Munich club's decision-makers. Like Dahmen, the 31-year-old could come on to the market on a free transfer, with Schwäbe's contract in Cologne also running until summer 2027.