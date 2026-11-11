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Ian Maatsen has extended his contract with Aston Villa, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender is now under contract until mid-2032. His previous deal ran until the summer of 2030.

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Aston Villa have been in talks with Maatsen and his management since August. Those negotiations have now produced an agreement on a multi-year contract for the Dutchman.

In 2024, Maatsen joined from Chelsea for €45 million. The left-back recently made his 100th appearance for the Europa League winners.

''Since arriving at Villa Park, Maatsen has become an important member of the squad. He has impressed supporters with his pace, energy and attacking qualities on the left flank.''

''At 24, Maatsen continues to develop as one of football's biggest talents, and he plays a key role in Villa's success, both in domestic competitions and in Europe'', the club's website says.

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Maatsen spent several years under contract at Chelsea without breaking through. During that time, he went on loan to clubs including Coventry City and Burnley.

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After arriving at Villa via Dortmund, the left-back came into contention for the Netherlands national team in Birmingham. He now has one international appearance for the Netherlands.

Xavi could give Maatsen playing time against Greece in the Nations League on Friday. Virgil van Dijk is absent through injury, making it likely that Micky van de Ven will move into the centre and Maatsen will start at left-back.

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Against Manchester United on Sunday, Maatsen was involved as Villa led 0-2 and 2-4 before settling for a 4-4 draw.