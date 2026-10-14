Paris Saint-Germain stunned hosts Manchester City with three goals in half an hour, during the match currently being played between them at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, in the second round of the first stage of the Champions League.

The first came on the break in the 13th minute. With most of City's players caught upfield, the ball found France international Desire Doue, who expertly drilled a low shot to the right of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. It looked saveable.





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City were given no time to breathe. Two minutes later, Ousmane Dembele swung the ball in from the right to Doue on the left, took the return pass and headed past Donnarumma to double the visitors' lead.









Vitinha made it three in the 32nd minute. The Portuguese midfielder collected a back-heel from Zaire-Emery and lashed it straight into the City net.

Both sides had arrived in form. The Sky Blues came in off an emphatic 3-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League, while Saint-Germain saw off Le Mans 3-1 in the French league.