Santos snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw against Flamengo in the 29th round of the Brazilian league.

The result lifted Santos to 42 points in eighth place. Flamengo stay top on 61, though their run of five straight wins came to an end against Santos.

Spanish newspaper AS picked over the key moments after veteran star Neymar lit up the game, scoring a brace for Santos inside six minutes off the bench.

Fresh from his latest injury, Neymar came on with Santos trailing. He buried two penalties, in the 81st and 87th minutes.

Jardim's side found the going tough early on, but the quality of his players told and handed the team a real edge before half-time.

Danilo opened the scoring for Flamengo. He drove into the box off a brilliant Pedro pass and finished off a superb move.

Right before the break, Carrascal whipped in a pinpoint cross for Paquetá to rise and head home.

Cuca didn't hang about at the interval. He hauled off Coutinho and threw on Neymar.

Santos poured forward in search of a goal by any route they could find, but Flamengo's defence held firm. Then came the flashpoint: Jorginho hit the deck and stopped the ball with his arm.

The referee initially gave a free kick and booked the midfielder. A call from the VAR changed everything. He upgraded it to a penalty and sent Jorginho off with a straight red.

Ice-cool and composed, Neymar tucked away the first spot kick to give Santos a fresh lift.

Riding that momentum, the team won a free kick just outside the box. Neymar took it himself as part of a worked routine, and it ended with another penalty, this time for Gabigol.

Neymar made no mistake against Rossi, who couldn't read the direction of the shot, and the match finished in a priceless draw for Santos.

Fourteen minutes of stoppage time went up, and Flamengo had to see out the end a man down.







