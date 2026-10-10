Moussa Diaby ended a goal drought stretching back roughly three and a half years, the France winger finally finding the net again on his return to Bayer Leverkusen from Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

Leverkusen edged a seven-goal thriller at the Mewa Arena on Saturday, beating hosts Mainz 4-3 in the fifth round of the Bundesliga.

Diaby struck the visitors' fourth in the 65th minute. He collected the ball on the edge of the box and lashed a powerful left-footed shot that the goalkeeper could not keep out.

It was his first goal for the German side since arriving from Al-Ittihad in the summer window, having drawn a blank across his opening four appearances.

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The barren run had followed him from Saudi Arabia. Diaby had not scored since his brace against Al-Ettifaq in the 33rd round of last season's Roshn League on 14 May.

More tellingly, the 27-year-old had not found the net in a Leverkusen shirt for roughly three and a half years, since the 3-1 win over Frankfurt on 8 April 2023 in the 27th round of the Bundesliga.

The strike was his 50th for the club. He has also laid on 47 assists across 177 matches.

Diaby had left Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 for Aston Villa, but he lasted only a single season in England before joining Al-Ittihad, where he spent the past two campaigns.