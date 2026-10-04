On video: Morocco falls into Mali's trap despite Zalzouli's mark

Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Mali on Sunday evening in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

Abde Ezzalzouli put the hosts in front from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

Mali pushed hard for a leveller but came up short, and Morocco carried their single-goal lead into the break.

The second half followed much the same pattern. Morocco chased a second to kill the game off while Mali hunted an equaliser.

Goussou Diarra finally found it with around 13 minutes of normal time left, hauling Mali level.

Walid Regragui's side arrived in Tangier off the back of two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, beating both Gabon and Lesotho by the same 2-0 scoreline.







