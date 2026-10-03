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On video: Lopetegui provokes Akram Afif's anger in the Saudi Arabia match

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Gulf Cup
A. Afif
J. Lopetegui
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Spain

The Qatari star struggles at Gulf Cup 27

Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui provoked the fury of his star man Akram Afif during the Gulf Cup clash with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia met Qatar on Saturday at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the semi-final of the Gulf tournament.

The Spaniard stunned his Qatari star in the 69th minute, pulling him off with the score locked at 0-0.

Afif stormed off the pitch in a rage, repeatedly demanding: "Why?", before heading down the tunnel.

It marked the third time Lopetegui had hooked Afif at the tournament, following the group-stage games against Bahrain and Yemen. He then missed the third match against the UAE altogether.

The 29-year-old has struggled to hit top form at Gulf 27, managing just a single assist against Bahrain.

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