On video: Kanno's blunder cancels out Saudi Arabia's lead over Kuwait

Portugal's João Pinheiro chalked off Saudi Arabia's opening goal in the 37th minute of Wednesday's clash with Kuwait, the opening-round group-stage tie at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Mohammed Kanno had driven down the right flank before feeding team-mate Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, who fired powerfully into the Kuwaiti net. The strike didn't stand. Pinheiro spotted a stamp by Kanno's foot on the foot of Kuwait player Muath Al-Dhafiri and ruled it out.

The two sides are meeting at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in Group One, which also features Iraq and Oman.

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The Gulf Football Federation handed the match to a Portuguese refereeing crew under João Pinheiro, with China's Fu Ming operating as video assistant referee.

Saudi Arabia are hosting the "Gulf 27" competition in Jeddah, and this fixture launches the opening round.

Iraq and Oman had played out a 1-1 draw in the tournament's first match earlier on Wednesday.

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