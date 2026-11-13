On video: Diomande's gifts prove decisive in the Elephants' win

The newspaper AS hailed Diomandé for a brilliant display, one in which he handed his teammates a series of gifts through his through-balls and teed up the Elephants' second goal.

Diomandé hit his peak as a creator, linking up with those around him and distributing "gifts" throughout the match.

Operating down the left, he picked out through-balls, dribbled in the tightest of spaces and threaded a decisive pass to out-and-out striker Wahi to seal victory over Gambia.

Under French coach Hervé Renard, Ivory Coast climbed to 9 points at the top of Group Three. Qualification now looks closer than ever. Gambia stayed on 6 points in second place.

The Elephants rank among the leading candidates to win the next Africa Cup of Nations.

Quick in transition, dangerous on the dribble and brimming with individual skill, Ivory Coast have built one of the best sides on the continent. Once again, that individual talent shone against Gambia.

Nicolas Pépé wasted no time springing a surprise. He swung a cross in from the flank, and Yalkoua pounced to score the Elephants' first goal.

Minutes later, Yan Diomandé burst into life. Chasing down the ball, the Real Madrid star nicked it off the Gambian full-back and laid on the second goal for Wahi with a decisive pass in front of goal. It happened in the blink of an eye.

For all the hosts' control, set pieces caused them a problem. Barrow brought the ball down at the edge of the box following a corner, then lashed a powerful right-footed shot into the net. That made it 2-1, and everything remained open heading into the second half.

The attacking verve of the first half vanished completely after the break. Both teams played it safe, with Ivory Coast leaning less on their stars and Gambia dropping off, waiting for their opponents to slip up.

Yan Diomandé set about lifting the fans from their seats with a stunning pass using the outside of his foot, one that nearly let Amad Diallo stretch the lead.

Gambian goalkeeper Gaye answered at the other end, blocking a wonderful effort with his foot to deny Yan Diomandé a stunning goal, more than halfway through the second half.

Fatigue crept in as the minutes ticked by, and the match petered out amid loose passes and mistimed challenges. The Real Madrid winger lasted the full 90 minutes.

Ivory Coast face Gambia again in their fourth-round fixture next Tuesday. Yan Diomandé now has a few days to prepare fresh gifts.