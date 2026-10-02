Alessandro Bastoni, the Italy and Inter Milan defender, scored the equaliser for his country (1-1) against France in the 68th minute, on Friday evening at the Stade de France, in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

The first half ended goalless. France broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, Rayan Cherki rolling a free kick short to Michael Olise, who clipped it with his left foot off the crossbar and in.

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Italy hit back 13 minutes later. Lucas Da Cunha botched a pass from Rabiot, Bastoni pounced on the loose ball high up the pitch, drove at goal and finished past Mike Maignan.

That took Bastoni to two goals in this edition of the Nations League, having opened the scoring against Turkey days earlier in Italy's 4-1 win.

He nearly cost his side a penalty in the closing stages, appearing to foul Olise, but the referee waved play on and the match ended 1-1.

France move to 6 points at the top of Group One, ahead of runners-up Belgium on 6 points, with Italy third on 4 points. Turkey prop up the standings without a point.



