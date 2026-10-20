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FBL-KSA-AL-NASSR-QADSIAHAFP
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On video: Al-Qadsiah escape a comical own goal before facing Al-Hilal

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Arabia

A funny moment in the Saudi league

Al-Qadsiah survived a near-comical own goal in the Saudi Roshn League during their clash with Al-Taawoun.

The visitors travelled to Al-Taawoun's stadium in Buraidah on Tuesday for the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Taawoun almost snatched the opener in the 11th minute, and they had Al-Qadsiah midfielder Nahitan Nandez to thank. The Uruguayan very nearly turned the ball into his own net.

Nandez attempted to roll the ball back to goalkeeper Koen Casteels from the middle of the pitch. The Belgian was caught off guard, slipped to the ground and watched it roll past him towards goal.

Casteels scrambled back to his feet in a flash. He recovered to grab the ball before it crossed the line, gathering it and feeding his team-mates to deny Al-Taawoun the lead.

The trip to Al-Taawoun is Al-Qadsiah's final outing before a mouthwatering showdown with Al-Hilal next Friday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

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