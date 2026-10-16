An Al Nassr legend has predicted that traditional rivals Al Hilal will be crowned champions of the Saudi Roshn League in the current 2026-2027 season.

Jorge Jesus guided Al Nassr to the Roshn League title last season, ending a seven-year wait, and they got there after a fierce battle with Al Hilal that went down to the final round.

Speaking on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", Fahad Al Harifi said: "There is no doubt that Al Hilal, after those signings and with the stars and players they have under a coach who is determined not to concede any goals, will be the favourites for the title."

He also backed one man to steal the show. "I believe (Crysencio) Summerville will be the best player, and he will make a big difference just as Joao Felix did with Al Nassr last season. He will be a major reason for Al Hilal winning the title."

Three names got Al Harifi's vote for the Roshn League top scorer award: "There is (Ivan) Toney and Julian (Quinones), they are the closest, and (Ollie) Watkins could compete with them because of Al Hilal's strength and the options available to them."

Al Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic earned the Al Nassr legend's nod for the best goalkeeper award. He rated the fans of "the Tigers" the best in the Roshn League this season, too.

Al Hilal sit top of the Saudi League table on 21 points. Al Nassr are third on 19, behind second-placed Al Qadsiah only on goal difference.