On video: Al Ahly survive Confederation Cup surprises with a penalty

Al Ahly of Egypt turned a one-goal deficit against their hosts Kitara of Uganda into a 2-1 win on Saturday evening, snatching the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup round of 32 with two late strikes.

Moncef Bakrar nearly put the Egyptians ahead inside eight minutes, meeting an Afsha cross with a header that cracked off the post.

Two minutes later came another warning. Yassin Marei worked an opening inside the penalty area and dragged his shot narrowly wide.

Against the run of play, the Ugandan side found a way past Mohamed El Shenawy on 32 minutes to lead.

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Al Ahly came out for the second half and pinned Kitara back. The pressure told in the 67th minute, Omar El Sai beating his man with a superb piece of dribbling before hammering in the equaliser.

Eight minutes from time the referee pointed to the spot. Ahmed Sayed Zizo made no mistake, sending the Red Giant home to Egypt with a precious win.



