Al-Hilal continued to pull clear at the top of the Saudi Roshn League after settling the Riyadh derby against neighbours Al-Shabab, on a night that marked the debut of new Brazilian arrival Gabriel Martinelli.

The 2-0 win came at the SHG Arena on Friday, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, turning a low cross from full-back Mohammed Mahzari into the net.

Ruben Neves doubled "the Leader's" advantage on 87 minutes, driving a penalty low and hard to the goalkeeper's left.

Ollie Watkins made his first start since arriving from Aston Villa, the English striker having previously come off the bench during the 3-0 win over Al-Ahli last Tuesday in the third round.

Martinelli, meanwhile, came on in the 67th minute for Sultan Mandash, just 24 hours after his move from Arsenal was announced.

This was Al-Hilal's fifth win in a row to start the new season. It takes them to 15 points at the top of the table, three clear of Al-Nassr, who face a tricky clasico against Al-Ittihad on Saturday.

Al-Shabab, by contrast, slipped to their second defeat of the campaign. Still without a win in five matches, they sit thirteenth on three points.