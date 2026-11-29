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German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is back on the injury list at Dutch side Ajax.

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Ter Stegen, who joined Ajax on loan from Barcelona last summer, missed Sunday evening's big Eredivisie clash with Feyenoord and faces around two weeks on the sidelines.

According to Sport, Ajax coach Michel Sanchez confirmed the news before kick-off in the latest edition of De Klassieker.

Ter Stegen picked up the injury last Thursday in Ajax's Conference League match against FC Thun.

The goalkeeper started to feel discomfort during the game. After initial tests, the medical staff diagnosed a minor problem.

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Even so, Ajax's coaching staff chose not to take any risks with his recovery, particularly with a packed schedule awaiting the Dutch capital side in the coming weeks.

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Michel explained the German international's condition to ESPN and gave an initial estimate of how long he could be out.

The coach said: "He was already feeling some pain last Thursday, but it is a minor injury."

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He added: "The doctor says Ter Stegen may need two weeks to recover, but you always have to be careful when dealing with injuries."

The timing isn't ideal. The injury comes at an important stage of the season, and before the winter break Michel's side face a string of matches across several competitions, demanding continuity and careful management of the players' physical workload.

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Ajax take on FC Den Bosch in the cup, then FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie and Sint-Truiden in the Conference League, followed by SC Cambuur, Getafe in the continental competition and finally Go Ahead Eagles.

That run of back-to-back fixtures leaves the coaching staff needing to adjust and find solutions without their first-choice goalkeeper.

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Maarten Paes will take over in goal for this period, just as he did against Feyenoord.

Paes defended Ajax's colours in one of the biggest matches of the season, a fixture that always carries extra weight because of the historic rivalry between the two clubs.

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Ter Stegen's absence was one of the main talking points of De Klassieker, which ended with the points shared.

Feyenoord and Ajax drew 1-1 in a crucial game for the Eredivisie standings, though each side will view the result differently given their own objectives.

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PSV Eindhoven profited most from their rivals' slip-up. They had already done their job by beating Go Ahead Eagles, a result that let them extend their lead at the top of the table.

PSV Eindhoven are now three points clear of Ajax and six ahead of Feyenoord.