Omar Al Somah drops a bombshell: Portugal are better without Ronaldo!

Omar Al Somah has dropped a bombshell. The former Al Ahli striker spoke frankly about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation with Portugal, insisting the national side can perform better without their captain. His comments land right in the middle of a fresh crisis in the Portugal camp between Ronaldo and coach Jorge Jesus.

The timing is no accident. Jesus had already stirred things up by leaving Ronaldo out of the clash with Norway, and matters escalated when the coach announced the captain would not start the next match either. That decision prompted the Al Nassr star to walk away from the Portugal camp, a flashpoint that cast a long shadow over the relationship between the two men.

Speaking to the "beIN SPORTS" network, Al Somah pulled no punches: "There is no dispute over Cristiano Ronaldo's abilities, but he is no longer what he once was. He is not capable at either the technical or physical level, and Portugal are currently better off without him." It was a blunt verdict on whether Ronaldo can still deliver the impact he once gave his country.

He went further still. Al Somah turned to how the Portugal players treat Ronaldo on the pitch: "Even the players do not want to play towards him. I see some players changing their positions and the place where they deliver the ball in the opposite direction to Ronaldo." The remark was aimed squarely at the captain's role within the team's system.

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These comments arrived amid widespread controversy over Ronaldo's future with Portugal. The row between him and Jesus reached an advanced stage during the international break and ended with the player leaving the camp. He then returned to the Saudi capital Riyadh to rejoin Al Nassr's training sessions and continue his journey with the team.

Few players can match Ronaldo's history with Portugal. Yet Al Somah's words have reopened the debate over whether he can keep providing the same added value, given his advancing age and his changing roles on the pitch. After the recent crisis with Jesus, the captain's future with his country looks set to dominate the conversation in the weeks ahead.











