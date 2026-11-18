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Abdellah Ouazane took another step forward in his international career, making the most of his appearance for Morocco in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations to leave his first mark in the Atlas Lions shirt, against Niger, and add his name to the list of early achievers in the history of Moroccan football.

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The Ajax youngster's goal did more than settle the contest with Niger. His age and his short international career gave it extra weight, and it put him on the list of the youngest players ever to score for Morocco.

Ouazane scored the only goal as Morocco beat Niger 1-0 on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of qualifying. He struck in the 22nd minute after a slick exchange with Brahim Díaz. It was the teenager's first start for the senior side, and it repaid the faith of coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who had handed him his international debut against Gabon on 25 September 2026.

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He was 17 years and 306 days old when he scored his first goal yesterday, making him the second-youngest scorer in Morocco's history, according to figures published by Statsdufoot, an account that specialises in football statistics.

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Larbi Ahardane still holds the record. He scored against Egypt on 16 April 1971, aged 16 years and 314 days, in qualifying for the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations. More than 55 years later, he remains top of the list.

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Ouazane had already set up a goal in the previous meeting with Niger, a 5-1 win for the Lions. He came on in the closing minutes of that match and still found time to deliver the assist. That earned him a bigger role in the return fixture, which he started.

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His senior international career began on 25 September 2026 against Gabon, when he played 15 minutes of a 2-0 win. He then featured for 7 minutes against Niger in the first leg on 13 November, before making his first start in the return fixture and playing 60 minutes, according to his appearance record in the database of the FBref website.

Ouazane was one of the stars of the Morocco side that won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in 2025. At club level, he's tied to Ajax Amsterdam, where he signed his first professional contract in August 2025, running until June 2028. He joined the Dutch club's academy in 2016 and worked his way up to Jong Ajax, pushing on towards the first team thanks to his playmaking ability and his capacity to operate in more than one attacking midfield position.

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