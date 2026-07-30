Saudi Arabia will host the final stages of the AFC Champions League Elite for three more seasons through to 2029. The Asian Football Confederation handed the kingdom the rights on the back of two successful editions, a decision that underlines their faith in Saudi organisational muscle.

In an official statement released on Thursday morning, the AFC confirmed that its executive committee had ratified the arrangement, covering the finals of the 2026-2027, 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons.

December 2023's original approval had only ever been temporary. It has now become a permanent accreditation.

The confederation put the decision down to the organisational success of the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 editions, which convinced them to keep the finals on Saudi soil.

Al-Ahli won both of those editions, seeing off Japanese sides Kawasaki Frontale and Machida Zelvia respectively.

Changes to the format are coming too. The AFC signed off amendments to the AFC Champions League Elite from the 2026-2027 season onwards, reflecting the expansion to 32 teams.

Four levels will replace two in the draw, with each team playing two matches against clubs from every level.

Kick-off times for the final round of the league stage will be unified across the East and West regions, a move designed to give every club an equal shot.

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Japan edges out Jordan and Qatar

Elsewhere, the executive committee officially named Japan as hosts of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2028, which will double as the Asian qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Japan beat off competition from bids by Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar and Uzbekistan.

The UAE had already pulled out of the race earlier on.

According to the AFC, the Japanese bid won out thanks to the readiness of its sports facilities and low operational risks, along with the principle of geographical diversity when awarding continental tournaments.