Al-Ettifaq have confirmed French forward Ryan Messi will miss their Saudi Roshn League clash with Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad make the trip to Dammam next Tuesday for the 10th round of the Roshn League.

Days before the game, Al-Ettifaq revealed Messi is suffering from a strain of the medial ligament.

In a post on their official "X" account, the Saudi club explained that the French player will be out of the squad for 10 days as he recovers from the injury.

Next matches ALI Saudi Pro League 14:00 ITT

That rules the 19-year-old out of the trips to face Neom on Saturday and Al-Ittihad on Tuesday, in the ninth and 10th rounds of the Roshn League. The absence could also stretch to the Al-Khaleej game the following Saturday, in the 11th round.

Messi has played eight times for Al-Ettifaq since joining in the last summer transfer window. One goal, no assists.