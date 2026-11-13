Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
SPAIN-FBL-BARCELONA-COURT-BRIBERYGetty Images
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

Officially: investigation into the Negreira case closed, Barcelona facing a final step before resolution

Follow GOAL on Google

Three years after the controversy, accusations and suspicions that shook Spanish football, the investigation into the Negreira case has officially closed on a technical level, beginning the countdown towards the most important decision: will the case be permanently shelved, or will Barcelona be referred to trial in one of the most serious cases in the club's history?

Advertisement

Gerard López, the former coach of Barcelona Atlètic, was the last witness to appear before Judge Alejandra Gil of Investigative Court No. 1 in Barcelona, who is leading this thorny case. His testimony completed the stage of gathering statements. The judge now has only to await the financial reports from the Catalan club before she settles the fate of the case in early 2027.

López, who led the reserve team between 2015 and 2018, strongly defended the usefulness of the refereeing reports prepared by Javier Enríquez, son of José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the technical committee of referees.

The current Granollers coach told the court those reports were extremely useful and largely comprehensive, especially during his time coaching Barcelona Atlètic in the Second Division, a league that gets nowhere near the television coverage professional football enjoys.

Without television footage and analysis, López explained, studying opponents and referees became far harder, and Enríquez's work clearly helped to fill that gap.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He also stressed that the reports were up to date and accurate, drawing on the match immediately preceding his team's own fixture. That gave the technical staff a practical insight to carry into their preparation.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches

  • Athletic BilbaoEspanyol

    Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol

    ExpressVPN
  • Deportivo AlavesDeportivo de A Coruna

    Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna

    ExpressVPN
  • Rayo VallecanoValencia

    Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia

    ExpressVPN
  • SevillaReal Betis

    Sevilla vs Real Betis

    ExpressVPN
  • Real MadridCelta Vigo

    Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

    ExpressVPN
  • BarcelonaVillarreal

    Barcelona vs Villarreal

    ExpressVPN
  • Racing SantanderReal Sociedad

    Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad

    ExpressVPN
  • OsasunaMalaga

    Osasuna vs Malaga

    ExpressVPN
  • GetafeAtletico Madrid

    Getafe vs Atletico Madrid

    ExpressVPN
  • LevanteElche

    Levante vs Elche

    ExpressVPN

López's testimony adds a new dimension to the case, which the radio station "Cadena SER" revealed in 2023. It relates to payments Barcelona made over 17 years to Negreira and his son. The judiciary is investigating possible crimes including mismanagement, document forgery and sporting corruption, accusations the Catalan club denies, maintaining that the payments bought genuine technical consultancy services.

Toni Alonso, who held the post of reserve team delegate for 32 years, had given his testimony before the judge earlier.

Advertisement

Alonso explained that the handling of the referees' reports varied from one coach to another. Some, such as Gerard López, made use of them and benefited. Others ignored them entirely, foremost among them Luis Enrique, who focused only on what he could control on the pitch and considered referees beyond his influence.

Judge Gil, meanwhile, is awaiting the financial information Barcelona must send, following a request from Real Madrid.

Advertisement

She had initially rejected the Madrid club's request to obtain the audit reports and financial reports for the period between 2010 and 2021. The Barcelona Provincial Court then accepted the request in part, adding a fresh layer of tension between the two traditional rivals.

With the door to testimonies now closed, the Negreira case enters its final stage before the decisive ruling. Either the judge is convinced that what happened amounted to nothing more than legitimate services, and draws the curtain on the case, or she finds sufficient grounds for suspicion to refer the file to trial. That scenario would reignite one of the most divisive cases in the history of Spanish football.

Written byMagdy Obaid

Journalist | Passionate Football Writer

Throughout my journey in journalism, which began in 2006 when I joined one of Saudi Arabia’s leading newspapers, I have worked at numerous media outlets.

I have been part of the editorial teams at several prominent Arabic newspapers and digital platforms, producing hundreds of reports and in-depth investigative articles. These covered both major sporting events and the business side of sports.

However, my true passion for football began much earlier — since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, which featured an extraordinary generation of football legends, led by the likes of France’s Zinedine Zidane and Brazil’s Roberto Carlos.

Today, I specialize in creating sports content, including journalistic features, match analyses, and coverage of major sporting events and tournaments.

My all-time favorite XI is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon.

Defense: Cafu – Franz Beckenbauer – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo.

Midfield: Diego Maradona – Zinedine Zidane – Ronaldinho.

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can follow me on (X) via the following link:

 

View Author Profile